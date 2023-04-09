Springfield News-Sun Digital Help Center

X

Choose how-to articles below

Welcome to our “how to” library. The articles below will help guide you through some of the most common digital questions and help get you on your way to unlocking everything your subscription has to offer.

General

How to subscribe to Springfield News-Sun

How to reach someone at the Springfield News-Sun

Apps

How to download Springfield News-Sun apps

ePaper

How to access the ePaper

How to navigate the ePaper

How to bookmark a page of the ePaper

How to change text size of the ePaper

How to print an article from the ePaper

How to share an article from the ePaper

How to download an edition or article

How to have an article read aloud

How to use the ePaper to read a back issue of the newspaper

Games & Puzzles

How to play interactive games and puzzles

How to print a game or puzzle from ePaper

My Digital Account

Welcome to your digital access

How to activate and log in to your digital subscription account

How to manage your Springfield News-Sun account online

How to recover or reset a password

How to update your email address or password

How to share account access with a friend or family member (coming soon)

How to scan a QR Code

Newsletters

How to subscribe to newsletters and manage your choices

Website

How to navigate SpringfieldNewsSun.com from main page

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@springfieldnewssun.com or call us at 1-800-441-6397.

