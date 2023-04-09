How to subscribe to Springfield New-Sun

Visit subscribe.springfieldnewssun.com and select the offer that best fits your needs or contact one of our Customer Care representatives at 800-441-6397 and they can help you start your subscription.
Every Springfield News-Sun subscription includes complete access to all digital products, every day. Convenient home delivery of the printed newspaper is also available. With your subscription, you get all of these benefits:
- Daily ePaper – easy to use digital newspaper, delivered to your inbox by 6 a.m., seven days a week and online all the time
- In-depth local news and investigations only in Springfield News-Sun
- Local feel-good stories from your community
- Unlimited access to SpringfieldNewsSun.com, DaytonDailyNews.com, Journal-News.com and Dayton.com.
- Locally-crafted newsletters allowing you to choose the news you want delivered straight to your email inbox
- Interactive games and puzzles, including the Crossword and Jumble puzzles that appear in the printed paper
Choose the subscription option that fits your needs at subscribe.springfieldnewssun.com. You can start today and cancel any time.
Thank you for reading the Springfield News-Sun and for supporting local journalism.
If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@springfieldnewssun.com or call us at 1-800-441-6397.