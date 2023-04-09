How to use the ePaper to read a back issue of the newspaper

Once the ePaper displays, go to the menu in the top right corner and select Back Issues from the drop down list (or you can select the back issue icon from the navigation bar).

You will see thumbnail images of the papers from the current month in the main window. If you want to go back to previous months, use the left-hand column to pick the month you want to search. You will see images of the newspaper front pages from the month you selected. To read the paper, simply click the image to open.

You can read the back-issue just like you would read today’s ePaper. You can download it to read offline, use the Read Aloud feature, print, share or bookmark it for later.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@springfieldnewssun.com or call us at 1-800-441-6397.

Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to access back issues of the ePaper from the web version.