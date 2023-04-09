X

How to reach someone at Springfield News-Sun

Marketing
43 minutes ago

Home Delivery and Digital Subscriptions

There are two easy ways to reach our customer care center. Our customer care specialists can help you with your subscription or with our products.

Customer Care Contact & Hours

  • Monday – Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
  • Holidays: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

If it’s after hours, there are ways to manage your account online. Visit myaccount.springfieldnewssun.com or use our automated phone system.

News or Article suggestions

The Springfield News-Sun wants to hear from readers and others who have news or article suggestions. Choose one of the contacts below based on your news tip.

Classifieds

Obituaries:

Legal Advertising:

Employment Advertising:

Real Estate Advertising:

In Other News
1
Springfield News-Sun Digital Help Center
2
How to update your email address or password
3
How to update your email address or password
4
Welcome to your digital access
5
How to share an article from the ePaper
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top