How to navigate the ePaper

You can view your daily ePaper using the web version on a computer, smartphone or tablet. Or, you can use the app version on your smart phone or tablet. Please scroll down to see both versions and at the end of the article there is a short tutorial video if you prefer to view in video format.
Web Version
You can use the ePaper on any internet-enabled computer or mobile device. Once you launch the ePaper from the website or navigate there in your browser, you will be directed to the most current edition of the digital newspaper. If you need help accessing the ePaper from the website, see this article.
Follow the corresponding numbers below image for a brief description of each function.
Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to navigate the web version ePaper.
Mobile Version - If you need help downloading the ePaper app, please see this article.
The ePaper mobile app is a great option if you know you want to use the ePaper directly on your device. When you launch the ePaper mobile app you will be presented with the first screen below and can begin reading the newspaper. The next couple pages will guide you through the different ways to navigate using the icons on the screen.
Image 1 below: The latest edition will appear at the top. Double tap the cover to read or use the download icon to save to your device. Scroll down to see previous versions of the newspaper.
Image 2 below: Swipe left or right to read the pages or use the Next button to go to the next page. Tap View all pages to launch the page and section navigation and quickly jump to a page or section.
Image 3 below: Tap article for enhanced view. This will let you read the article in full page view. Use icons at top of the page to adjust font size, share, bookmark or print the article or turn “text to speech” on to have article read to you. Use the arrow in bottom left corner to return to newspaper view or use the Prev and Next icons at bottom to move between articles.
To get a “live” look at these help screens, select the settings icon in the top right upper corner and go to Helper Screens.
If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@springfieldnewssun.com or call us at 1-800-441-6397.