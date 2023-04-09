How to bookmark a page

To remove the bookmark, click on the X in the top right of the page to be removed from the Bookmarks section.

See video below for a walk-through of bookmarking a page.

When using the app , navigate to the page to be bookmarked, and click on the Bookmarks icon in the top menu bar. The bookmark will turn a solid black to let you know the page or article has been bookmarked.

The bookmarked page will now appear in the My Content section of your app.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@springfieldnewssun.com or call us at 1-800-441-6397.

Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to bookmark an ePaper page from the web version ePaper.