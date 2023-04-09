How to download the Springfield News-Sun ePaper app

Springfield News-Sun’s ePaper app for IOS and Android gives subscribers total access to the day’s newspaper along with additional coverage. Page through each section, just like the printed paper.
Organized and easy to use, with multiple ways to view each section, plus a table of contents.
Updated breaking news and top stories of the day.
Access to a whole week of newspapers.
Easy to share stories by email, Facebook and Twitter.
Reader-friendly format and adjustable font size.
The app works on tablets including iPad® and Android™ plus smartphones. laptops and desktops. Accessing the ePaper requires an active subscription.
To download the app visit your Google Play store or the Apple App store.
For further instructions on how to navigate the ePaper, click here for the article.
If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@springfieldnewssun.com or call us at 1-800-441-6397.