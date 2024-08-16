How to share your account with a friend or family member

To share your subscription follow these steps.

1. Log in to the customer service dashboard by going to myaccount.springfieldnewssun.com.

2. Under the My Account heading in the navigation menu, click Share your Subscription. This will bring you to the Share Your Subscription page.

3. You will see the number of invitations you have remaining for your account (up to 4) and fillable form sections to “invite” users to share your account access. If you’d like to invite a friend or family member, you must fill out all sections - First Name, Last Name, email address, and the type of access they should hold.

Note: Types of access include “Guest” which allows a user to create their own username and password to sign into all Dayton Daily News access. An “Owner” type would change that user to have payment control of the subscription account.

4. Fill out all sections of the invite form and hit the Invite button. Our system will then send an email to that person asking them to create their own login, using the email address provided and prompt them to create a password.

5. Pending invitations will be displayed below.

6. Active shared users are also displayed - including whether the shared user has “Guest” or “Owner” status. As the owner of the account, you can revoke access to users using the trashcan feature.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@springfieldnewssun.com or call us at 1-800-441-6397.