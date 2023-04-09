X

How to change text size of the ePaper

Marketing
44 minutes ago

You can adjust the font size of the ePaper or an article you are reading in your web browser or on your mobile device.

When you are viewing the page on your touch screen, you can use two fingers to zoom in on the text or pictures.

You can also increase the type size on any story with the instructions below.

Mobile app version

Click or double tap the article you want to read.

Once the article displays, select the “A” icon at the top of the page.

Web Version

When reading the paper in newspaper format, there are several viewing options that change the format and text size of your reading experience.

If you have questions about how to use any of our digital products, please check out the articles in this document. If you still have questions, feel free to contact us at customercare@springfieldnewssun.com or call us at 1-800-441-6397.

Click the video below to see a tutorial of how to increase or decrease the text size of the web version ePaper.

In Other News
1
Springfield News-Sun Digital Help Center
2
How to update your email address or password
3
How to update your email address or password
4
Welcome to your digital access
5
How to share an article from the ePaper
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top