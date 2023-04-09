How to scan a QR code

You can use the built-in camera on your phone or tablet to scan a Quick Response (QR) code for links to websites, apps, tickets, and more.
QR codes give you quick access to websites without having to type or remember a web address. You can use the Camera app to scan a QR code.
On your compatible Android or IOS phone or tablet, open the built-in camera app.
- Point the camera at the QR code (Do not take a picture)
- Align the QR Code within your cameras view until a small banner pops up.
- Tap that banner and follow the instructions on the screen
