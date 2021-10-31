What’s on the November ballot for Clark and Champaign counties

Two judge races

County residents as a whole will be asked to select new judges. Three candidates are vying for a Municipal Court judgeship. The current judge is seeking another term as two challengers vie for his seat.

Incumbent Brian Driscoll previously served as an assistant prosecutor in Clark County. He was selected to that post by Gov. Mike DeWine over the summer to fill a vacancy left by longtime Clark County Municipal Court Judge Denise Moody, who retired in April.

He will be joined on the ballot by former Springfield City Commissioner and lifelong resident of Clark County Dan Martin and Valerie Wilt, who has been a trial attorney for 33 years.

A local attorney and a magistrate are vying for another open seat on the Clark County Municipal Court bench that will be vacated by longtime judge Thomas Trempe.

Attorney Daniel Carey, a Republican, and former Clark County Commissioner David Herier, a Democrat who works as a magistrate of the Clark County Municipal Court, are looking to replace Trempe.

Three seats up for grabs in Springfield

Those in Springfield will be asked to choose three people to fill those seats on the city commission. That race is seeing two first time candidates for commission with backgrounds in education facing two incumbents.

In addition to those running for re-election, a third seat is open due to longtime commissioner Joyce Chilton deciding to not seek re-election.

The incumbents on the ballot include Rob Rue and David Estrop. Both were elected in 2017. Rue is the president and general manager of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory, while Estrop previously served 10 years as the superintendent of the Springfield City School District.

They are joined on the ballot by Julius Dion Bailey, an associate professor of philosophy at Wittenberg University, and Krystal L. Phillips, who is a special education administrator for the Springfield City School District.

A number of townships as well as villages in the county also have competitive races

That includes two incumbents and a political newcomer vying for two open seats in Springfield Twp.

Jim Scoby and John Roeder are seeking re-election. Scoby has been in his current position since 2000, and Roeder was elected in 2018.

They are facing a challenge from Springfield Township resident Seth Flora, who is a Clark State student and a small business owner who runs LEO Digital Marketing LLC.

Two incumbents and one challenger are running for two seats on Bethel Township’s Board of Trustees.

Bethel Twp. has three trustees who make decisions in regard to roads, waste disposal, emergency services, police protection, parks and revenue derived from property taxes.

Nancy Brown, who has held the trustee seat for 20 years, and Dan Milton, who has been a trustee for eight years, will face a challenge from attorney Christopher Leapley, who has not held a trustee seat in the past.

Four candidates, including one incumbent that was appointed last year to fill a vacancy, are vying for two seats on the Mad River Township’s Board of Trustees.

Mad River Twp. has three trustees who make decisions in regard to roads, waste disposal, emergency services, police protection, parks and revenue derived from property taxes.

Jay Young was appointed to a trustee seat in March 2020 to fill the vacancy left by former Trustee Joe Catanzaro. He is running against Kathleen Baber, Robert W. McClure, who has been employed by the Clark County Engineer for 22 years, and Jeremy E. Whitacre, who served on the village of Enon’s council and wants to transition into a trustee role.

Six residents, including three incumbents, are vying for four open council seats in the village of South Vienna.

Village Council members Roger Davis, Rhonda Sagraves and John Schmid, the director of technology for the Northeastern Local School District, are seeking reelection.

They will be joined on Tuesday’s ballot by Brian Sagraves, Charles Miller, a past council member, and educator Brad Roe.

Five residents are competing for four open seats on the Enon Village Council.

Those candidates include Paul D. Avery Jr., Benjamin Beair, Rilla Fogle, Rick W. Hanna and Brenda Carol Sweet.

Open school board seats

In addition, some Clark County residents will be asked to select school board members as several school districts have open seats.

That includes Springfield residents being asked to fill two seats as one incumbent and two others are running for the Springfield City School District Board of Education.

Carol Dunlap is the only incumbent in the race and retired from the district in 2016 as a high school principal. She is joined on the ballot by Michael Skavaril, the lead social studies teacher and intervention specialist at the Central Ohio Educational Service Center, and Stephanie Stephens, who has a background in applied behavioral science.

Elsewhere in the county, voters who live in the Northeastern Local School District will be asked to fill three seats on the board of education. There are still seven people running, including two incumbents, in that race.

Jeff Yinger and Jeff Collins are seeking re-election and are competing against instructor Jeff Caivano, Christopher Chapman, Sam Monroe, Kent Pollock and Chris Thompson.

However, two additional candidates that will be on the ballot, Heather Malone and Brad Minerd, said they are no longer running for the seats, but did not withdraw early enough to have their names removed from the ballot.

Several other school board races in the county include six candidates, in which two are incumbents, running for three open seats on the Tecumseh Local School District Board of Education.

Sue Anne Martin and Suzanne Slagell are seeking reelection and are joined on the ballot by Tom Cress, Sam George, Michael Heironimus, Jr., and Jon Stafford, who served on the Tecumseh school board several years ago.

Six candidates, including three incumbents, are running for open seats on the Greenon Local School District Board of Education.

Keith Culp, Deena Hardy and Stacey Hundley are seeking reelection and are joined by substitute teacher David Conover, Jackie Potter, who is the human resource director for Xenia, and Melissa Schrier.

Three candidates, including two incumbents, are running in the November election to fill two seats on the Southeastern Local School District board.

Hans Eriksen, who has been a member of the school board for six years, and Shawn Jackson, who is an adjunct instructor at Clark State College are seeking reelection.

They are joined on the ballot by veteran Greg Rice.

Clark County issues

Several school districts, villages and townships will have levies on the ballot for the November election as well as some other issues. Here are some of those levies and issues.

Clark County voters will decide on a five-mill health district levy. The five-year replacement levy for the Clark County Combined Health District is expected to generate $2,533,239 if passed, and the levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home $35 per year. It excludes the city of New Carlisle.

The Southeastern Local School District is seeking a 5 year, 3. 69 mills, renewal levy. The Tecumseh Local School District is seeking a 5 year, 2.13 mills, renewal levy. The Clark-Shawnee Local School District is seeking a substitute, 12.5 mills, levy.

The Village of Enon is seeking a 5 year, 2.5 mills, renewal levy for police services. The Village of Donnelsville is seeking a 5 year, 7 mills, renewal levy for operating expenses and that Includes the Village of Clifton. Green Township is seeking a EMS, 5 year, 1.5 mills, renewal levy. Green Township Fire District #2 is seeking an additional, 5 year, 2 mills, levy. Bethel Township is seeking five year, 2 mills, renewal levy for fire services that will include an unincorporated area and the Village of Donnelsville.

A Referendum challenging a Mad River Township rezoning request will also appear on this upcoming election’s ballot.