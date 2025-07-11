MISSING: Police looking for 69-year-old man who left home without medication

Around 3 p.m. on July 1, Simms drove away from his Isabella Street home and didn’t return. Simms is diabetic and has severe heart issues and doesn’t have his medications, according to the alert.

Simms is 6 feet tall, approximately 220 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red football jersey with number 23 on the front and sweatpants.

He was driving a 2013 BMW X5 with Ohio license plate number SATCHMO.

Anyone with information on Simms’ location should call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 937-324-7680.