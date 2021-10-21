3 vying for 2 seats Springfield schools board

“As an educator for 31 years, I know that education is the greatest tool we can give our children. Serving on the school board allows me to bring my passion and experience helping to ensure that every child receives a quality education in order to be successful,” she said.

Dunlap’s priorities are education, security and social-emotional learning.

“I believe in the power of education to transform lives. I am dedicated and passionate about providing an outstanding education for every student. My focus as a board member has been to provide the best educational experience for all students. Springfield families deserve decision makers who have the students’ education as their highest priority,” she said.

Michael Skavaril

Skavaril is the lead social studies teacher and intervention specialist at the Central Ohio Educational Service Center. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Ohio State University, a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in special education from Grand Canyon University.

If elected, he will use his experience in education to help the students, families and schools in the district, Skavaril said. He would also like to help guide the schools during difficult times and to serve the local community.

“I believe I am a strong student-centered candidate who is focused on doing what is best for kids... I will ask how decisions will impact students and how they will benefit all of the students,” he said.

Skavaril said his priorities will be to support students with social emotional learning, mental health supports, trauma informed care for students and families, collaborate and teamwork with the school board, and serve as a voice for the students and families.

Stephanie Stephens

Stephens has a master’s degree in applied behavioral science. She works as a contractor with the Ohio Army National Guard as a substance abuse prevention coordinator and at Nova Behavioral Health as a behavioral health technician.

She said she “looks forwards to being a voice for all.”

“I am interested in working for the betterment of the classroom for all children. I am very strong on education,” she said. “I believe in putting all students first, which includes doing everything possible to keep them safe during the pandemic. I want all children and their families to feel included and feel inclusive.”