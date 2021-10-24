6 competing for 2 seats on Tecumseh school board

George declined to answer questions posed by the Springfield News-Sun or provide a photo.

Caption Michael Heironimus

Michael Heironimus, Jr.

Heironimus is a member of the U.S. Federal Civil Service assigned to the Department of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. He graduated from Tecumseh, has a bachelor’s degree in aeronautics from Miami University, master’s of science in space studies from the University of North Dakota and master’s of business administration from Wright State University.

He said he is running because he has over 28 years of experience in leading and managing and feels Tecumseh can be one of the best districts in the area.

“I am ready to serve, to put in the time and tackle every challenge faced by the district by bringing my experience to the school board to ensure the district can be the cornerstone of the New Carlisle, Park Layne, Donnelsville, Medway, Crystal Lakes, and surrounding Bethel Township community,” he said.

Heironimus’ top priorities are to have clear and open lines of communication, have a strategic plan and effectively manage resources, and have relationships with state and local officials.

“If elected, I will strive to both engage the community and hold the administration accountable,” he said. “As a board member, I will do everything I can to ensure the district continues to deliver positive experiences to the students, staff and community.”

Caption Sue Anne Martin

Sue Anne Martin

Martin, an incumbent, is a marketing analyst for Wright-Patt Credit Union and the school board liaison for the Tecumseh Education Foundation. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s in management.

“I feel strongly that we each need to be involved in our communities. I believe that strong schools contribute to strong communities and I want to continue being part of our strength,” she said. “My focus during my current four-year term has been how each decision impacts the student body in total and I will continue that decision-making philosophy into my next term.”

If re-elected, Martin’s priorities will be to surround students with experiences, coursework and services that help them achieve all they can, recognize the excellence of teachers and staff, and continue to be thoughtful and pragmatic of the community’s tax dollars.

“I’m running because each of our students deserves the best chance at being great right now, and when they graduate. I’m focused on all the aspects of helping them achieve that: coursework, opportunity and experiences, mental health, extra-curriculars, safety, quality teachers and staff,” she said.

Caption Suzanne Slagell

Suzanne Slagell

Slagell, an incumbent and current vice president of the board, is a stay-at-home parent, freelance writer and volunteer as a CASA worker with the Clark County Juvenile Court. She graduated from Tecumseh and trained in history and Spanish at the University of Texas at Arlington.

“I believe that I bring a unique and important perspective to this board based on my skills and training in that advocacy. I have parented children with academic, social and emotional, and racial diversity. I bring that lived experience in nearly all aspects of our public school system to the table, and I believe that’s an extremely valuable voice to bring to a school board,” she said.

If re-elected, Slagell said her priorities will be to continue to operate with integrity, continue to be a good steward of taxpayer money and continue to make decisions that set students up to learn and staff to teach with success.

“I am honored to have served the district for the past four years. I am confident in the work that this board has accomplished in our district,” she said. “I am proud to come to the table with my background and experience, but I am willing to listen, learn, change my mind, and above all, put aside any personal preferences or agendas for the good of the district.”

Caption Jon Stafford

Jon Stafford

Stafford, who served on the Tecumseh school board several years ago, is the president of Staffco Construction, Inc. He graduated from Tecumseh and has a business management degree from Wittenberg University.

He said he is running to give back to the community.

“I don’t believe the current board has anyone that runs a business and I think we should have a business leader on the board,” he said.

“I am an easy-going level-headed person and the decisions I make will always take into account what is best for the students, teachers, and taxpayers.”