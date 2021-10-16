Greenon School Board candidates share thoughts on priorities and hopes for students

“I’m running because I’m concerned about the quality of education we provide our students. I think that’s the only reason to run for school board,” he said.

If elected, Conover said his top priorities would be to develop better communication, motivate students to own their education and develop self-discipline, require students learn and demonstrate critical thinking skills, and remove all barriers to communication that prevent working together for the benefit of students’ education.

“There’s no denying that COVID had made education difficult, but COVID can be an opportunity to look at how education has been and make needed, meaningful changes. ... The challenge we face is how to motivate students so they want to learn, enjoy learning, want to be in school beyond their social groups, sports, bands, clubs,” he said.

Caption Keith Culp

Keith Culp

Culp, an incumbent who has been on the board since 2009, has lived in the Greenon district since 1972. He is a construction field coordinator for AT&T, has earned several technical certificates, and graduated from Springfield Catholic Central in 1986.

“I am seeking reelection to continue making certain Greenon Local provides a quality education in a fiscally responsible manner,” he said. “I have 12 years of experience on the school board and maintain a very high level of communication with community members, teachers and staff to assure proper operation of the district. This allows for all matters involved to be resolved with input from all stakeholders including students, staff and tax paying citizens.”

If re-elected, Culp said his top priorities are completing the building project, continuing to improve academic success and assuring proper leadership of district administration.

To accomplish these, he will work with the superintendent and treasurer to complete the building project, continue to ask and seek solutions from the superintendent to accomplish academic success, and work with the other board members to assure they hire the best candidates.

Deena Hardy

Hardy is an incumbent who has been on the school board since 2018. She graduated from Greenon in 1981, attended Clark State College, and is the customer service manager for I Supply Company in Fairborn where she has worked for 36 years.

“During my first term, I attended many meetings for the development of our K-12 beautiful campus. My goal is to continue with the planning of our new facility. Our current board has many plans for team teaching and student development so our students will graduate with the best education possible,” she said.

If re-elected, Hardy’s priorities will be to help students strive to do the best they can, see teachers and staff have what they need to do their jobs, and the health and safety of the students to keep them in school with face-to-face education.

“My ultimate goal is to prepare our students with a safe, healthy and superb education so they can graduate and soar in their future endeavors,” she said. “I care about our district and our students. I feel that is my biggest reason that I want to be re-elected. I have watched our district change in a positive way and I want to keep that positive change going.”

Caption Stacey Hundley

Stacey Hundley

Hundley, also an incumbent who has been on the school board since 2018, is the associate chair and director of curriculum for the Earth & Environmental Sciences Department at Wright State University.

She has a bachelor of science degree from Ohio University, master of science in teaching from Wright State and and a doctorate in science education from Ohio State University.

“As a lifelong Enon resident, I care about what happens in the community. With my education, teaching and curriculum experience, I am the ideal person to serve on the Greenon Board of Education,” she said. “As a teacher, education is one of my top priorities. I will use my educational knowledge to help others in our district to accomplish their goals and better serve our students.”

If re-elected, Hundley’s top priorities are accountability from all employees, continued training for teachers, staff and administrators to use the technology in the new building, and working with teachers to create interactive learning environments that lead to student success.

“My main goal for this term is accountability. We have a responsibility to keep Greenon an academically competitive, organized, safe school district. To maintain high standards, I expect accountability from all: administrators, teachers, staff, custodians, students, parents, and community members,” she said.

Caption Jackie Potter

Jackie Potter

Potter, the human resource director for Xenia, has a bachelor’s degree in human resource management from Park University.

“I am passionate about our kids an our community. My passion and experience in both the private and public sectors as a human resource professional will bring a different perspective of thoughts, ideas and suggestions to the team,” she said. “I am a life-long resident of our community. I understand the importance of being progressive while maintaining an element of tradition.”

If elected, Potter said she will prioritize accountability and identifying the board as a team.

“The first thing that comes to mind is accountability. Hold all of us accountable for providing the best academic experience and learning environment with the resources available. Beyond accountability, priorities will be identity of the board as a team. It’s important for the team to continually collaborate to identify, plan, prioritize, implement, and re-evaluate for continuous resolution and improvement,” she said.

Caption Melissa Schrier

Melissa Schrier

Schrier, who has been a resident in the Greenon district for over 19 years, specializes in nephrology. She attended Sinclair Community College and Clark State College before graduating with an Allied Health degree.

“I firmly believe that a school board should help set the vision and goals for the school district,” she said. “Every child has the right to learn and to be educated. I would like to make it equally important to rebuild trust by increasing the communities’ input. By actively listening to the voices of parents, students and the taxpayers, we can rebuild that trust, maintain transparency and become the district sought after by families and perspective staff.”

Schrier said she wants to have a system of values for current and future students, have a place for kids to learn, be sociable and interact with each other, and implement productive school days.

“People of our community should have a voice. I want our kids to have a voice,” she said. “I would like our community to stand out and up for our children.”