Referendum challenging Mad River Twp. rezoning to appear on Nov. 2 ballot

Kathleen Baber, who helped spearhead the initiative to file petitions for the referendum, noted a few major concerns that community members have in regard to the project deal with stormwater drainage, the overall density of the proposed development and increased traffic to the area that would result from the new housing.

Drainage issues in particular created from previous developments have been ongoing for years, she said.

Baber and other Mad River Twp. residents gathered in early July to discuss the development project, with more than 60 people attending the meeting. Out of the pool, Baber said, 42 people said they would like to see a referendum on the rezoning on the ballot this fall, while five opposed the inclusion of a referendum, with the remaining portion of attendees being unsure.

Explore Springfield to begin building out retail spaces at downtown parking garage

In under a week’s time, Baber and other volunteers gathered more than 600 signatures by setting up petition stations and canvassing the area.

“Not everyone who signed the petition has made up their minds about how they will vote in November,” Baber told the News-Sun, “but they all wanted a voice in the matter.”

Baber warned that she and others who led the petition filing are unsure of what language the referendum will include, and thus she and others are waiting to create signage and other materials alerting residents of the area to the referendum.

Several other communities in Clark and Champaign counties also have issues on the ballot. They include issues for both counties’ health districts, school renewal levies, money for fire and EMS, roads and bridges and operations.

Issues on Clark County ballot. List may be updated

Jurisdiction Purpose Type Length Increase Millage Notes Harmony Township EMS Renewal 5 years no 1 mills Southeastern Local School District School Renewal 5 years no 3.69 mills Tecumseh Local School District School Renewal 5 years no 2.13 mills Clark - Shawnee Local School District School Substitute 12.5 mills Clark County Combined Health District Health Replacement 5 years 1 mills Excludes the city of New Carlisle Village of Enon Police Renewal 5 years no 2.5 mills Village of Donnelsville Operating Renewal 5 years no 7 mills Including the Village of Clifton Green Township EMS Renewal 5 years no 1.5 mills Green Township Fire District #2 Fire Additional 5 years 2 mills Bethel Township Fire Renewal 5 years no 2 mills Unincorporated Area. Including the Village of Donnelsville

Issues on Champaign County ballot. List may be updated