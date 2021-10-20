3 running for 2 seats on Southeastern school board

His priorities are to continue the excellence in education, fiscal responsibility and to update and modernize dated facilities.

“As a parent of three Southeastern graduates and one current student, I feel like I’m a great representative for parents in the district,” he said. “Also, I’m a business owner and taxpayer in the district, so I understand the need for fiscal responsibility. And finally, as an employer I understand the importance of a good staff and how that can move the district forward.”

Eriksen owns Par Asphalt Maintenance and Marking in Springfield, and has been a 4-H advisor for 15 years. He’s a 1991 graduate of Ohio State University.

Shawn Jackson

Jackson, an incumbent of the school board, is an adjunct instructor at Clark State College and a member and vice president of the Springfield-Clark CTC board.

He has a bachelor’s degree in political science and master’s in history with a focus on U.S. Post World War II Diplomatic History.

“I want to work to ensure that the students receive a quality education and have the opportunity to grow into life-long learners,” he said. “I should be elected to serve because I have the educational background and experience to help lead the schools and continue to provide a quality educational environment for our students.”

If reelected, Jackson said, his priorities will be to continue to foster an educational environment for students and continue to be a good steward of district resources to ensure tax dollars are spent effectively.

“With over 30 years of experience as a teacher, educational leader, educational consultant, and board member, I believe I have the experience and skills to help maintain the traditions and educational excellence that has benefited four generations of my family,” he said.

Greg Rice

Rice declined to provide a photo to the Springfield News-Sun.

He graduated from Southeastern, has a bachelor’s degree from Otterbein College and a master’s from Webster University.

He flew airplanes for 36 years in the U.S. Air Force, Ohio Army National Guard and American Airlines. Since retiring, Rice said he has been a policeman, a school bus driver, a substitute teacher and a worker at Locust Hill Golf Course.

“I am running for school board to continue keeping parents informed and involved in the educational process, and to encourage students to be good citizens,” he said.

Rice said his top priorities would be to maintain educational transparency with parents and the community, provide the staff and faculty the needed tools to do their jobs and for the district to reflect the freedom and values of the Founding Fathers.