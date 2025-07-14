Local stars to shine in Clark County Fair Big Tent

“This is a celebration of what we consider our best local talent and some of our personal favorites,” said Clark County Fair executive director Dean Blair of the 2025 lineup.

Part of the fair experience is the comfort of the familiar and that extends to the entertainment. The first two nights are led by local country music talents who love to return here from working in Nashville.

Wyatt McCubbin, who has made countless fair appearances over the years, will lead off on Friday, July 18, followed by Kate Hasting’s band Hasting on Saturday, July 19.

The Clark County Fairgrounds are like a third home for Kate Hasting. She’ll also lead a songwriters event with fellow musicians on July 25 at the CTC Shelter House for a second year and host a festival in September at the fairgrounds.

Sundays at the fair are traditional for more than one act in offering a day of Christian music beginning at the CTC Shelter House at 1:30 p.m. with the Lawrenceville Church of God and Blaine Bowman and His Good Time Band at 3 p.m.

The music will move to the Big Tent at 5 p.m. with First Christian Church followed by Medway Church. Blair said these shows are among the best attended and the staff is proud of what they offer.

Rock out on Monday, July 21 when The Blue Leaf’s hit the stage, bringing what they call “throwback rock ‘n roll” playing everything from Billy Joel to Queen to The Beatles.

There is no Big Tent show on Tuesday, July 22 for the 4-H Review. One of the fastest-rising local bands will bring country rock back when Allison Road performs for the second year in a row here Wednesday, July 23.

Allison Road has had a busy summer hosting a benefit show, opening the Champaign County Arts Council’s Sounds of Summer series and headlining the Summer Arts Festival’s Celebrate Springfield! show.

Get up and dance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 24 with a pair of guys who aren’t afraid to wear their sunglasses at night – Blues Brothers tribute Sensational Soul Brothers. Another fair favorite will close things out when Ryan Roth is Elvis shakes his hips in jumpsuits and blue suede shoes on Friday, July 25.

Live entertainment will also be offered each day in the CTC Shelter House including what Blair calls a diverse list of music genres and performers, from local artists to mariachi bands. The lineup is available in the fair book.

“We’re really appreciative of our local people and their talent, which is why we like to bring them back each year as part of our fair,” Blair said.

For more information on the Clark County Fair or entertainment, go to clarkcoag.com/.