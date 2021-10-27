Two candidates compete for Clark County Municipal Court judgeship

Attorney Dan Carey pivoted from civil litigation to criminal prosecution in order to prep for his goal of becoming a judge.

He is a hearing officer for the State of Ohio, and a member of the Clark County Bar Association, previously serving as the association’s vice-president. Carey is also a member of the Saint Teresa Parish choir.

Carey is the former chairman of the Clark County Republican Central Committee; former member of the Clark County Re-entry Coalition; former member of the Clark County Drug Overdose Death Panel; former member of the National Association of Drug Court Professionals; former member of the Springfield Arts Council Board of Directors and former member of the Civic Theatre Board of Directors. He earned his law degree with distinction from Ohio Northern University.

Carey said that much of his prior career experience crafted skills necessary for judgeship: presiding over hearings and drafting decisions, for example.

“My 30 years of experience in both civil and criminal matters has prepared me to step right into an ongoing municipal court docket,” he said. “I believe that is in my nature, my family upbringing and my religious beliefs to be fair, impartial and respectful to others at all times.”

Carey said that if he is elected to the judgeship of the municipal court , he would prioritize the “swift and efficient administration of justice”; “fair and impartial treatment” of all persons who come before the court, and the commencement of a drug court docket.

He would also work to establish a drug court in Clark County. The municipal court candidate said that he would begin organizing teams to establish the drug court following the election. Carey has received training from the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.

“Drug courts have been proven to be effective at reducing recidivism and saving lives,” Carey said.

Carey and his wife, Suzie, raised their three children in Clark County.

David Herier

Former Clark County Commissioner David Herier currently works as a magistrate of the Clark County Municipal Court, and he aims to serve as the court’s judge.

“Experience matters, and I have the most relevant experience in this race,” he said.

Herier works as a magistrate to the Clark County Common Pleas Court, in addition to his magistrate role at the municipal court. He also works as an attorney at Geyer Herier Bayless Co. and as a private practice LPA one day per week. Herier earned his law degree from the University of Dayton School of Law. He also studied for his bachelor’s degree at Wright State University.

As commissioner, Herier served on several county boards, including the Clark County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank); Clark County Transportation Coordinating Committee; Keep Clark County Beautiful; Clark County Re-Entry Coalition; Clark County Solid Waste Policy Committee; Investment Advisory Board-Clark County Treasury; Clark County Planning Commission; Housing Advisory Committee; Clark County Certified Development Corporation; Clark County Emergency Food and Shelter Board (FEMA); and Fair Housing.

He previously served as vice-chair to the American Red Cross, Clark County Chapter, and he also worked with The Housing Connection; Springfield Christian Youth Ministries and the Nehemiah Foundation.

“I believe I have the experience, temperament, ability to work with others, and successful work history that sets me apart in this race,” Herier said.

If elected, Herier will address the issue of recidivism — the act of a convicted person reoffending. The judicial candidate said that recidivism is costly both financially and in its effect on a community. Specialty dockets that can combat recidivism are implemented statewide.

“I understand the limitations of funding sources for new programs and how to explore those,” Herier said.

Herier said he would also aim to maintain fairness and integrity in the court and also maintain “fiscal awareness.”

“My knowledge and experience concerning budgets is unique in this race, having been responsible for the budget of our entire county,” he said.