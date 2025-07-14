Woman accused of intentionally hitting Dollar General employee with car

Neal, who had previously been trespassed from that Dollar General, is accused of entering the store, arguing with the employee and throwing objects at him before dragging him outside and then striking him with a gray minivan while a child was in the car.

At around 9:33 p.m. July 5, police responded to Dollar General on South Yellow Springs Street, where they found an employee in the store with a “serious leg injury” and applied a tourniquet to his bloody leg, according to a Springfield Police Division media release. He was transported to Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center.

The minivan also “caused significant structural damage to the storefront.”

A minor child with Neal attempted to separate her and the employee during a physical altercation in front of the store, according to the incident report. Neal allegedly dropped the child off at an unknown intersection and the child then ran home as Neal drove away, and the child told his father what happened.

The minivan is registered in the father’s name, and he arrived on scene to talk to the police.

The incident lists an anti-homosexual hate or bias as a factor in the felonious assault but does not specify further.