Election 2021: Roundup of Tuesday’s key races and issues in Clark County

Driscoll previously served as an assistant prosecutor in Clark County and was selected to be a judge by Gov. Mike DeWine over the summer to fill a vacancy left by longtime Clark County Municipal Court Judge Denise Moody, who retired in April.

Springfield City Commission

Two incumbents and a Springfield City Schools employee are the likely winners of the Springfield City Commission race for three open seats.

Incumbents Rob Rue and David Estrop were both elected in 2017, and chose to run for a second term in Tuesday’s election. They along with first time commission candidate Krystal Phillips were leading the race Tuesday night.

Springfield City Schools Board

Newcomer Stephanie Stephens and Carol Dunlap, an incumbent, were elected to the Springfield City School District Board of Education in Tuesday’s election, according to early, unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.

Mad River Twp., referendum

Mad River Twp. voters on Tuesday overturned a Clark County Board of Commissioners decision to rezone 42 acres of land for a proposed subdivision in the community.

In a referendum vote, residents overwhelmingly halted a developer’s plans to build 160 homes in the township. About 75% voted to stop the rezoning while 24% were in favor of going forward with it, according to early, unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.

Clark-Shawnee Local School District

Clark-Shawnee residents rejected the continuing 12.5-mill substitute levy that would generate $4.7 million for district operations.

The substitute levy combined two existing levies that would have not raised taxes, including an emergency levy first approved in 2012 that generates about $2,463,333 million annually and an emergency levy first approved in 2014 that generates about $2,257,998 million annually.

Southeastern Local School District

Southeastern residents passed the five-year 3.69-mill renewal levy that will generate $490,000 per year.

The levy is to help pay for expenses, including salaries, benefits, curriculum materials, supplies and utilities.

Tecumseh Local School District

Tecumseh residents passed the five-year 2.13-mill renewal levy that will generate $712,000 per year.

The levy will go into the district’s general fund to pay for day-to-day operations such as salaries, benefits, utilities, instructional material and supplies, and academic programs.