Phillips, Rue and Estrop take early lead in Springfield Commission Race

Election officials are still tallying the results as polls closed in Clark County at 7:30 p.m.

Four candidates, including two incumbents, were competing for three open seats on the Springfield City Commission.

Explore Carey leads Clark County Municipal Court judicial race

A third seat was open due to longtime commissioner Joyce Chilton deciding to not seek reelection after holding her seat for 12 years.

Phillips is a special education administrator for the Springfield City School District and Bailey is an associate professor of philosophy at Wittenberg University and

Both said this was their first bid for political office.

Phillips, who was born and raised in Springfield, said she was encouraged to run for the first time this election due to wanting to bring more representation to the Springfield City Commission.

Caption Krystal Phillips. Contributed

“We must have individuals in office who are willing to fight to ensure that all community members have equal opportunity to access healthy fresh food, jobs, transportation and safe spaces to be their authentic selves,” she said.

Phillips said that if she is elected she would be the only woman on the board since Chilton is not seeking reelection.

Bailey is a published author dealing with a number of themes including racism and social inequality. He said that he decided to run this year as a first time candidate due to wanting to do more to help residents.

“For me, that answer manifested in working with local stakeholders, holistically, to meet the needs of people, especially, but not exclusively, the marginalized. By holistic, I mean from economic to social, from emotional to spiritual, Springfield is in need of a renewal, revival and rebranding,” Bailey said, calling his electoral bid the care campaign.

Caption Julius Bailey. Contributed Credit: Andrew Grimm Credit: Andrew Grimm

Rue is a local business owner and the president and general manager of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home and Crematory. He said that he was running for reelection because he believed that the city has made many steps towards progress and would like continue that journey in a second term.

Rue said that he wanted to focus on bringing economic opportunities to Springfield as well as work with public and private organizations in order to save tax payers money.

His fellow commissioner Estrop previously served as the superintendent of the Springfield City School District before being elected in 2017.

Estrop said he wanted to seek a second term due to a feeling that there is much that can still be done in making Springfield a better place to live and work.

“We have made great progress in Springfield in the last four years. However, much remains to be done. I want to continue the work and move us forward together,” he said.

Caption David Estrop. Contributed photo

The city of Springfield is the largest city in Clark County and is the county seat. It has a population of 58,662, according to U.S. Census estimates as of 2020. The city operates with a general fund of around $48 million annually.

Commissioners serve terms of four years and who wins this election will start their term at the beginning of 2022.