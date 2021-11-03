2 Clark County school levies passing in early results

Voters in Clark and Champaign counties were asked to pass several school district levies in Tuesday’s election.
As results trickle in, two of the four levies were passing, according to early unofficial results Tuesday by the Clark County Board of Elections.
Tecumseh and Southeastern Local Schools had renewal levies, Clark-Shawnee Local Schools had a substitute levy and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village Schools had a permanent improvement levy on the ballot.
Clark-Shawnee Local School District
Clark-Shawnee residents are rejecting the continuing 12.5-mill substitute levy that would generate $4.7 million for district operations.
According to early results, 52.08%, or 1,103, of voters have rejected the levy and 47.92%, or 1,015, of voters have passed the levy.
The substitute levy combines two existing levies that will not raise taxes, including an emergency levy first approved in 2012 that generates about $2,463,333 million annually and an emergency levy first approved in 2014 that generates about $2,257,998 million annually.
Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District
Mechanicsburg residents are rejecting the 3-mill permanent improvement levy that would generate $347,500 annually.
According to early results, 73.61%, or 53, of the voters have rejected the levy and 26.39%, or 19, of voters have passed the levy.
The levy is to help finance a new facility - a large, multipurpose filed house - and replace the high pitch roofs on the existing school building.
Southeastern Local School District
Southeastern residents are passing the five-year 3.69-mill renewal levy that would generate $490,000 per year.
According to early results, 58.51%, or 423, of voters passed the levy and 41.49%, or 300, of the votes rejected the levy.
The levy is to help pay for expenses including salaries, benefits, curriculum materials, supplies and utilities.
Tecumseh Local School District
Tecumseh residents are passing the five-year 2.13-mill renewal levy that would generate $712,000 per year.
According to early results, 64.764%, or 1,643, of voters passed the levy and 35.24%, or 894, of the votes rejected the levy.
The levy will go into the district’s general fund to pay for day-to-day operations such as salaries, benefits, utilities, instructional material and supplies, and academic programs.
