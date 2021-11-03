2 Clark County school levies passing in early results

Clark-Shawnee Local School District

Clark-Shawnee residents are rejecting the continuing 12.5-mill substitute levy that would generate $4.7 million for district operations.

According to early results, 52.08%, or 1,103, of voters have rejected the levy and 47.92%, or 1,015, of voters have passed the levy.

The substitute levy combines two existing levies that will not raise taxes, including an emergency levy first approved in 2012 that generates about $2,463,333 million annually and an emergency levy first approved in 2014 that generates about $2,257,998 million annually.

Mechanicsburg Exempted Village School District

Mechanicsburg residents are rejecting the 3-mill permanent improvement levy that would generate $347,500 annually.

According to early results, 73.61%, or 53, of the voters have rejected the levy and 26.39%, or 19, of voters have passed the levy.

The levy is to help finance a new facility - a large, multipurpose filed house - and replace the high pitch roofs on the existing school building.

Southeastern Local School District

Southeastern residents are passing the five-year 3.69-mill renewal levy that would generate $490,000 per year.

According to early results, 58.51%, or 423, of voters passed the levy and 41.49%, or 300, of the votes rejected the levy.

The levy is to help pay for expenses including salaries, benefits, curriculum materials, supplies and utilities.

Tecumseh Local School District

Tecumseh residents are passing the five-year 2.13-mill renewal levy that would generate $712,000 per year.

According to early results, 64.764%, or 1,643, of voters passed the levy and 35.24%, or 894, of the votes rejected the levy.

The levy will go into the district’s general fund to pay for day-to-day operations such as salaries, benefits, utilities, instructional material and supplies, and academic programs.