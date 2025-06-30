Mercy Health REACH Services celebrates 30 years of helping Clark, Champaign residents

“Our first addiction treatment services were an outpatient addiction treatment program that we grew to a more intensive outpatient program,” said Manager Sheri Haines.

Over the years, it added a focus on prevention and offering a clinical treatment program.

“As time went on, we saw the need for and added tobacco smoking cessation programs, medication assisted treatment, detox placement and case management services for clients,” Haines said.

Over the last 30 years, the program has helped 10,290 people with clinical addiction services and clients receiving treatment; 2,700 smoking cessation program participants; 810 health fair participants/attendees; and provided trainings, educational programs and presentations to 5,610 people.

This program has been a trusted and consistent source of support for people and families affected by addiction, Haines said.

“Our longevity is a testament to the dedication of our team and the ongoing need for accessible, compassionate treatment in our community. REACH has been more than a program — it’s been a steady partner in the healing journey for thousands of local residents,” she said.

A team of 11 people develop individualized treatment plans and clinical guidance. They provide “non-judgmental, compassionate care” to youth and adults through several services like:

- Drug and alcohol treatment: This 30- to 120-day outpatient care program includes assessments, individual counseling, group therapy and an intensive outpatient program for those needing support.

- Detoxification: Assesses patients struggling with opiate or alcohol withdrawal to determine if they need rapid placement to a medical center for detoxification.

- Medication-assisted treatment: Offers medication management, including the monthly Vivitrol injection, to help with maintaining sobriety.

- Community outreach: Free community presentations to local agencies and organizations to educate people on how to avoid alcohol, drugs and tobacco use.

- Tobacco treatment: Individual and group classes are available through a six-week program, including programs for pregnant mothers.

- Support services/case management: Provides general help for patients trying to return to a sober society, such as transportation tokens to REACH services, residential placement assistance and other forms of support.

The team includes addiction counselors Haines, Alvin Bailey, Tina Cotto, Mike King and Melissa Townsend; Tobacco Coordinator/Case Manager Marcy Ivory; Patient Services Representatives Asia Howard and Victoria Toriello; volunteer Ann Matty, Medical Director Carl Douglas Porter; and Director Community Health Carolyn Young.

“Following the addiction journey can be incredibly rewarding for our team ... It can also be challenging and difficult,” Haines said. “What makes our group so special is our commitment to our values and our purpose to offer support to help our patients return to a sober society.”

Over the next five to 10 years, they aim to continue delivering the same care that’s defined the program, Haines said, along with adapting to evolving changes and challenges.

“We recognize the addiction landscape is constantly evolving — with new substances, trends and challenges emerging. Our focus will be on adapting to those changes, evolving our services as needed, and remaining a responsive, trusted resource for individuals and families seeking recovery," she said.

Mercy Health – REACH is only available in Clark and Champaign counties but also offers treatment to those struggling with addiction in the Ohio and Kentucky regions. For more information, call 937-390-5338 (Springfield) or 937-653-3001 (Urbana).