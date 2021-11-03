New candidate, incumbent lead in Springfield City school board race

Stephanie Stephens has taken the early lead in the race for two open seats on the Springfield City School District Board of Education, according to the early unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.
The three candidates on the ballot included incumbent Carol Dunlap. The other two candidates were Michael Skavaril and Stephanie Stephens.
Stephens is leading the race with 43.14%, or 2,009 votes, followed by Dunlap at 39.08%, or 1,820 votes, and Skavaril at 17.78%, or 828 votes, according to the Clark County Board of Elections.
Stephens has a master’s degree in applied behavioral science. She works as a contractor with the Ohio Army National Guard as a substance abuse prevention coordinator and at Nova Behavioral Health as a behavioral health technician.
Dunlap, the only incumbent in the race, retired from the district in 2016 as a high school principal. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ohio State University. Her priorities are education, security and social-emotional learning.
Skavaril is the lead social studies teacher and intervention specialist at the Central Ohio Educational Service Center. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Ohio State University, a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in special education from Grand Canyon University. His priorities will be to support students with social emotional learning, mental health supports, trauma informed care for students and families, collaborate and teamwork with the school board, and serve as a voice for the students and families.
