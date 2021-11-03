New candidate, incumbent lead in Springfield City school board race

Stephens has a master’s degree in applied behavioral science. She works as a contractor with the Ohio Army National Guard as a substance abuse prevention coordinator and at Nova Behavioral Health as a behavioral health technician.

Dunlap, the only incumbent in the race, retired from the district in 2016 as a high school principal. She has a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Ohio State University. Her priorities are education, security and social-emotional learning.

Skavaril is the lead social studies teacher and intervention specialist at the Central Ohio Educational Service Center. He has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Ohio State University, a master’s degree in education administration from the University of Cincinnati and a master’s degree in special education from Grand Canyon University. His priorities will be to support students with social emotional learning, mental health supports, trauma informed care for students and families, collaborate and teamwork with the school board, and serve as a voice for the students and families.