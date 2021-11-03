Carey leads Clark County Municipal Court judicial race

Carey was previously terminated from a job as city prosecutor for the Bellefontaine Municipal Court in 2019, and he resigned from his job at the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office in 2017 following the discovery of his using county equipment to perform personal work on county time, according to a public records request submitted by the News-Sun to both offices.

Carey earned his J.D., with distinction, from Ohio Northern University. He and and his wife, Suzie, have raised three children in Clark County.

Herier, who formerly served as a Clark County Commissioner, works as a magistrate of the Clark County Municipal Court and the Clark County Common Pleas Court.

Herier also works as an attorney at Geyer Herier Bayless Co. and as a private practice LPA one day per week. Herier earned his J.D. from the University of Dayton School of Law. He also studied for his bachelor’s degree at Wright State University.