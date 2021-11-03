springfield-news-sun logo
Carey leads Clark County Municipal Court judicial race

Daniel Carey
Daniel Carey

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
Daniel Carey is in the lead in the race for the Clark County Municipal Court, according to early, unofficial results from the Clark County Board of Elections.

As of Tuesday night, Carey had nearly 52.74% of the vote with 7,742 ballots cast in his favor, while his opponent, David Herier, had 47.26%, according to unofficial results.

The winner of this race will replace incumbent Judge Thomas Trempe, a Democrat who was first elected in 2003.

Carey, who works as an attorney, won the primary election, edging out both Clark County Clerk of Courts Melissa Tuttle and candidate Robert Lancaster, Jr.

Carey is a hearing officer for the State of Ohio, and a member of the Clark County Bar Association, previously serving as the association’s vice-president.

Carey was previously terminated from a job as city prosecutor for the Bellefontaine Municipal Court in 2019, and he resigned from his job at the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office in 2017 following the discovery of his using county equipment to perform personal work on county time, according to a public records request submitted by the News-Sun to both offices.

Carey earned his J.D., with distinction, from Ohio Northern University. He and and his wife, Suzie, have raised three children in Clark County.

Herier, who formerly served as a Clark County Commissioner, works as a magistrate of the Clark County Municipal Court and the Clark County Common Pleas Court.

Herier also works as an attorney at Geyer Herier Bayless Co. and as a private practice LPA one day per week. Herier earned his J.D. from the University of Dayton School of Law. He also studied for his bachelor’s degree at Wright State University.

About the Author

Sydney Dawes
Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

