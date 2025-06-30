Gas station, convenience store QuikTrip works on Springfield site

Since the end of last year, a sign permit was approved in November 2024 for on-site signage at the South Limestone location, and a zoning variance was approved in October 2024 to allow a pole sign taller than 65 feet at 383 E. Leffel Lane.

The sign is located in a separate area than the proposed store site location for better visibility from the highway, the city’s community development department said.

Last year, QuikTrip filed an application and demolition permit in October 2024 for the 2,800-square-foot building, which was a former Long John Silver’s/A&W restaurant. This location permanently closed in September 2024 before being demolished.

QuikTrip bought the land at 2217 S. Limestone St. in August 2024 for $1.34 million, according to the Clark County Auditor’s website.

Demolition of the restaurant building allows access to the QuikTrip station from Limestone, as well as the other entrance off Leffel.

Before that, QuikTrip received permits for land at 2 W. Leffel Lane and demolition permits in July 2024 for a hotel that used to be a Days Inn and other brands. The demolition on the 53,611-square-foot hotel was completed at the end of September 2024.

No other applications, construction permits or new filings have been submitted to the Planning and Zoning Division, officials at the city law department said.

The first QuikTrip in Ohio opened last year at 2121 Edwin C. Moses Blvd. in Dayton. One is currently being built in Harrison Twp., where a former hotel was located at 2301 Wagner Ford Road, which is excepted to open in late summer or early fall.

QuikTrip, like Sheetz and other gas station chains expanding in Ohio, markets its made-to-order snacks and sandwiches as much as its gas and convenience store offerings.

QuikTrip has not returned requests for comment.