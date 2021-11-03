Mad River Twp. voters rejecting rezoning proposal, according to early returns

Baber and other Mad River Twp. residents gathered in early July to discuss the development project, with more than 60 people attending the meeting. Out of the pool, Baber said, 42 people said they would like to see a referendum on the rezoning on the ballot this fall, while five opposed the inclusion of a referendum, with the remaining portion of attendees being unsure.

In under a week’s time, Baber and other volunteers gathered more than 600 signatures by setting up petition stations and canvassing the area.

The referendum was challenged by the development company, stating language for the referendum petition failed to include the proper title and summary details, requirements by state law for a referendum to appear on an Ohio ballot.

The Clark County Board of Elections denied the protest on Sept. 2 following a lengthy hearing.