United Senior Services has seen increased desire for services, annual report shows

“Our commitment remains the same, which is to provide services and opportunities that empower people to thrive throughout their later years,” said Executive Director Maureen Fagans.

Last year, USS experienced a year of continued growth, increased demand and impactful programming for people who are age 55 and older in Clark County, leaders said.

“We’re also challenging ourselves to think bigger and meet our community’s evolving needs with innovation, compassion and strategic investment," Fagans said.

Some of the highlights from the 2024-25 year include:

- 135,080 meals to 2,086 older adults through home delivery and congregate meal programs, a 3% increase from 2023.

- 144 homes improved with essential safety modifications, like ramps, showers, grab bars and smoke detectors.

- 110,422 check-ins across USS recreation and social programs, a 10% increase from 2023.

- 2,500 participants in special events, such as the Clark County Older Americans Day luncheon, Golden Wedding Party, annual Art of Aging Wellness conference, Friday Night Dance series, Ice Cream Social and Red Hot Holiday Stomp.

- 365 average member of visits each day, a 17% increase from 2023.

“These outcomes underscore USS’s role as a lifeline for thousands of older adults in Clark County that are seeking connection, nourishment and the resources to live safely and independently,” Fagans said.

Officials also honored the retirement of two long-serving team members — Joyce Ware, grant management officer, who retired after 33 years of service, and Amos Sims, meals driver, who retired after 35 years of service.

Looking ahead, USS will focus on aligning resources, expanding reach and responding to the growing needs and services for multiple generations, which range from age 55 to 101. The need for those resources will likely grow as the state of Ohio is projecting the age group of people 60 years old and older will increase by 3.9% from 2020 to 2040.

The agency is primarily funded through the countywide senior services levy, with supplemental grant funding supporting programs. The majority of expenses are for essential services, such as meal delivery and in-home support.

“Our commitment to this community shapes every decision we make,” Fagans said. “We don’t just serve seniors — we stand with them, offering unwavering support.”

USS offers more than 30 programs and services to more than 4,900 members and 4,000 clients that support active, involved lifestyles and independent living.