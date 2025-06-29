1 dead, multiple people injured after Springfield shooting

Police found multiple individuals with gunshot wounds, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene. At least two others were flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

Additional victims were transported by personal vehicles and ambulance to Springfield Regional Medical Center and Kettering Health Springfield.

“The investigation remains active and ongoing,” the city said. “No further information about the victims or their conditions is available at this time.”

Multiple agencies such as Springfield Police Division, Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wittenberg University Police and Springfield Fire and Rescue Division responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Springfield Police Division. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by email at spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

Further updates will be provided as additional information becomes available.