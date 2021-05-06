Health district works to offer vaccine options for those living in western Clark County

The first two immunization clinics have already happened, but there are more on the schedule.

The first was held in the middle of Bethel Twp. at the Medway Lion’s Den, 1120 Gerlaugh Road, on April 22. That is near the ballfields, Bethel Township Firehouse on Lake and Copey’s on Gerlaugh, so it is easy to find and within walking distance of people in Medway, Crystal Lake, and Park Layne.

The next immunization event at this site is scheduled for May 13 from 3 to 6 p.m.

The same rules apply to the Immunization clinic held every Wednesday of May at the Enon Government Center, 363 East Main Street in Enon from 4 to 6 p.m.

Enon Administrative Assistant Kristy Thome said that only three people were vaccinated at the first clinic held on April 28, even though there were more shots available.

According to Thome, the cool thing about the Enon COVID vaccination clinic is that it is next door to the Enon Food Truck Rally. It is a sort of one-stop convenience for those who choose to reward themselves for getting their immunizations.

The Village of Enon has consciously worked at being there for the community during the pandemic.

According the Thome, the village offices “did not miss a beat” and were “open and unlocked every single day.”

Hosting a weekly free COVID-19 immunization clinic is just another way that they are fighting the pandemic.

Pike Township Fire and EMS just west of North Hampton is holding immunization clinics on WednesdayMay 26. Address is 8440 Troy Road.

Again no reservations are required. According to the health department, those who choose to preregister can do so at Armorvax.com.

At the other end of Mad River Twp., just north of Yellow Springs on Route 68, Young’s Dairy will host immunization clinics every Saturday in May, (May 8, 15, 22, and 29) between noon and 4 p.m. Those braving the shot will get a free scoop of ice cream.

That makes me wish I hadn’t gotten mine yet.

The Clark County Combined Health District is making getting immunized as easy as possible for those of us in western Clark County.

Go to their website at ccchd.com and scroll down the main page to see the district’s immunization clinic schedule for all of Clark County. They are indeed reaching out to all corners of the county to get these immunizations done.

Keep on keeping on, and fight this virus every way you can.