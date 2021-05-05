These 17 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:
Jacob Nelson, 28, of Springfield: robbery.
Howard Good, 60: felonious assault.
Lindsey Stratton, 28, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.
Eregon Wilson, 38, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools.
Elijah Cuffie, 19, of Columbus: aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability.
Shilynn Chiles, 24, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.
Douglas Beverly Jr., 40, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.
Eric Veal, 45, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.
Dwight Tillman, 59, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.
Danial Atha, 52, of South Charleston: felonious assault.
Dennis Shaw, 58, of Urbana: aggravated possession of drugs.
Rusty Allen, 44, of Larue, OH: two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms, having weapons under disability.
Joseph Windsor, 23, of Springfield: improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.
Cameron Martin, 26, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.
Deontre Bailey, 26, of Springfield: improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, improperly furnishing firearms to a minor.
Chad Holcomb, 38, of Springfield: carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Shi Dooley, 28, of Springfield: two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.