These 17 people were indicted in Clark County

Clark County indictments

News | 1 hour ago
By Riley Newton

These 17 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week. Indictments include:

Jacob Nelson, 28, of Springfield: robbery.

Howard Good, 60: felonious assault.

Lindsey Stratton, 28, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Eregon Wilson, 38, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possessing criminal tools.

Elijah Cuffie, 19, of Columbus: aggravated robbery, having weapons under disability.

Shilynn Chiles, 24, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Douglas Beverly Jr., 40, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Eric Veal, 45, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.

Dwight Tillman, 59, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.

Danial Atha, 52, of South Charleston: felonious assault.

Dennis Shaw, 58, of Urbana: aggravated possession of drugs.

Rusty Allen, 44, of Larue, OH: two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms, having weapons under disability.

Joseph Windsor, 23, of Springfield: improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, tampering with evidence.

Cameron Martin, 26, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

Deontre Bailey, 26, of Springfield: improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, improperly furnishing firearms to a minor.

Chad Holcomb, 38, of Springfield: carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Shi Dooley, 28, of Springfield: two counts of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

