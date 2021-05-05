Clark County resumes using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Clark and Champaign County health departments are continuing to host more community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in an attempt to reach more residents.

Over 30 people were vaccinated on Monday at a clinic held at Clark-Shawnee High School hosted by the Clark County Combined Health District, Kyle Trout, Communications Coordinator for the CCCHD said.

The district will hold another vaccine clinic for second doses of the Pfizer vaccine from 1 to 5 p.m. on May 24.

The health district has been scheduling clinics over the last three weeks at local high schools.

The clinics are for anyone age 16 and older. Students must have a parent or guardian sign a consent form before the vaccination. The consent and registration form can be picked up at the schools clinic.

Northwestern High School will host their second clinic of the Pfizer vaccine from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, May 21. Their first clinic was held on April 30.

The Champaign Health District has also been hosting clinics at high schools.

On Friday the health district will hold a clinic from 1 to 3 p.m. at Urbana High School. The clinic is open to students, staff, families and any others who are 16 years or older.

Other schools that have held vaccine clinics include Springfield City, Emmanuel Christian Academy, Mechanicsburg Exempted Village, Triad Local and Graham Local schools.

Clark County had 13,927 cases and 297 deaths of the coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 3,292 cases and 58 deaths.

After two days with fewer than 1,000 daily COVID cases, Ohio was back above the benchmark with 1,285 on Tuesday, according to ODH. But the number is still a couple of hundred cases below the state’s 21-day average of 1,598 cases.

The state reported 60 on Tuesday. Deaths are updated twice a week on Tuesday and Friday. In total, 19,344 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began.

As of Tuesday, 49,846 vaccination shots had been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Just over 37% of the county’s total population has received at least one vaccine shot. Nearly 33% is fully vaccinated.

In Champaign County, 11,898 vaccination shots have been given, according to ODH. Roughly 30% of the county’s total population has received at least one vaccine shot, and 26% is fully vaccinated.

One in three Ohioans have finished their coronavirus vaccine, according to ODH. As of Tuesday, 3,892,823 people in the state have completed their inoculation, meaning they have received their second shot of a two-dose vaccine or received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson.

Of those vaccinated, ages 50-59 have the most number of people vaccinated, with more than 683,000 people. Ohioans ages 70-74 have the highest percentage of people vaccinated at 73.27%, according to ODH.

Facts & Figures

32: Number of people vaccinated at Clark-Shawnee clinic

49,846: Number of COVID-19 vaccine shots given in Clark County

11,898: Number of COVID-19 vaccine shots given in Champaign County

33: Percentage of Clark County residents who are fully vaccinated

26: Percentage of Champaign County residents who are fully vaccinated