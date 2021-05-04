Several manufacturers in Clark, Champaign counties to hire hundreds

Representatives of the company did not release the starting wages for those jobs but noted that Silfex offers “competitive pay and full benefits for the positions we’re filling.”

Silfex implemented a new approach to hiring events last year with the drive-thru job fair concept, holding three events in total in 2020. The idea was to have a a socially distanced way to meet and attract candidates.

“We have been lucky to remain consistently busy at Silfex. That is a result of the growth of the (technology) industry, in which we serve,” said Kate Seegraves, a spokesperson for the company.

Silfex will be bringing back its drive-thru job fair concept this month as the company looks to hire over 100 people at its facilities in Springfield and Eaton.

The first will take place at the Clark County Fairgrounds and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The second one will take place at the Preble County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 12.

Those attending either event will be able to apply for positions at both of Silfex’s Ohio locations.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lam Research, based in California, and has the world’s largest custom silicon growing operation at its locations in Ohio.

Silfex employs more than 1,000 people at its facilities in Preble and Clark counties. As of late last year there were about 200 people working for Silfex in Springfield, with plans to double the amount of people at the facility by 2022.

Navistar is looking to hire up to 350 people at its Springfield assembly plant in the area as the truck manufacturer will increase production there in July.

Production on Navistar’s main assembly line in Springfield, which builds medium-duty trucks, will go from 70 units per day to 115 units per day.

As a result, Navistar is working with OhioMeansJobs Clark County to fill open positions needed to accommodate the increase in production.

Navistar is looking to hire up to 350 new employees, but that may happen in stages and not all at once, said Virginia Martycz, the director of the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services, which oversees the county’s OhioMeansJobs office.

Navistar is hiring production associates and stock keepers. Starting wages are $17 per hour plus benefits.

Those who are interested in applying for jobs at Navistar’s Springfield plant can do so by visiting clarkdjfs.org/246/OhioMeansJobs or by going on Navistar’s website at navistar.com.

In Champaign County, KTH Parts Industries in St. Paris is hosting walk-in interviews at its facility on 1111 OH-235.

Open positions include second shift production associates with the starting pay at $17 per hour as well as part-time production associates with starting pay at $15 an hour.

The number of positions the company is looking to fill has not been posted. Those interested in applying or finding out more information can call 937-663-9972 or visit champaignworks.com/jobs.

Facts & Figures

100 - Number of jobs Silfex is looking to fill

350 - Number of jobs Navistar is planning to fill

2 - Number of job fairs Silfex is holding this month