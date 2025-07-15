Springfield police investigating report of man shot in parking lot of career tech center overnight

On arrival, officers started to treat the male, who had suffered from a single gunshot wound to his lower right leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before the victim was transported to the Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

The victim told officers the incident occurred near the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center on Selma Road.

Officers on scene followed a blood trail that lead officers away from where they had initially arrived to the property of the CTC. The victim advised he was passing through the parking lot when he heard a loud bang and then his leg started to hurt, the police report says. The victim then quickly attempted to get away from the area.

The victim reported seeing a truck in the parking lot but he could not provide a description or make of the truck.

No charges have been filed in connection with this incident, which is still under investigation.

The Springfield News-Sun has reached out to the CTC for comment.