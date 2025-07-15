Springfield police investigating report of man shot in parking lot of career tech center overnight

Male victim was taken to local hospital for a single gunshot wound to the leg.
FILE - The Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center Wednesday, May 3, 2023. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

FILE - The Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center Wednesday, May 3, 2023. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
News
By Samantha Wildow – Dayton Daily News
32 minutes ago
X

Springfield police are investigating a Monday night shooting that appears to have originated in the parking lot at the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center.

Police responded to a report of a man being shot at about 10 p.m. Monday night in the area of Sunset Avenue and East John Street, according to the incident report.

On arrival, officers started to treat the male, who had suffered from a single gunshot wound to his lower right leg. Officers applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding before the victim was transported to the Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

ExploreCEO of Young’s Jersey Dairy announces retirement; fourth-generation to take the reins

The victim told officers the incident occurred near the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center on Selma Road.

Officers on scene followed a blood trail that lead officers away from where they had initially arrived to the property of the CTC. The victim advised he was passing through the parking lot when he heard a loud bang and then his leg started to hurt, the police report says. The victim then quickly attempted to get away from the area.

The victim reported seeing a truck in the parking lot but he could not provide a description or make of the truck.

No charges have been filed in connection with this incident, which is still under investigation.

The Springfield News-Sun has reached out to the CTC for comment.

ExploreTransition to new public transit starts today

In Other News
1
Transition to new public transit starts today
2
Woman accused of intentionally hitting Dollar General employee with car
3
UPDATE: Missing 69-year-old Springfield man found safe
4
Local stars to shine in Clark County Fair Big Tent
5
Springfield card, video game business expands across 2 locations

About the Author

Follow Samantha Wildow on twitter

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, Medicare and Medicaid, community health and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.