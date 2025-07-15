Transition to new public transit starts today

The Field Trips vans, which is what the new on-demand system is called, will operate for free on a soft-launch basis. This is in conjunction with the regular schedule of Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT), which will continue for two weeks to work out any kinks before fully replacing the buses.

Once Field Trips fully replaces the buses and current paratransit system July 29, typical rides will cost $2 and Field Trips Assist paratransit will cost $4. Discounted rides will cost $1.

Service hours are Monday through Friday from 6:40 a.m. to 6:40 p.m.

Rides can be booked on the app or website at city.ridewithvia.com/field-trips or by calling 937-328-7228.

Why the change?

Less than half a percent of people in Springfield ride SCAT buses, Jason Via, Springfield’s deputy director of public safety and operations, said recently.

There is an average of 4.3 riders each trip on the current fixed-route buses. Paratransit routes see eight people a day, and there are 16 daily using the Dial-a-Ride service.

SCAT buses have become unsustainable and Transdev, SCAT’s parent company, was ready to provide a 90-day notice to exit its contract in November, City Manager Bryan Heck said previously.

The Clark County Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee (TCC) used a case study from Wilson, North Carolina, which is similar in demographics, population and land mass to Springfield, TCC planner Glenn Massie said. Wilson introduced micro-transit during the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen an increase in ridership, Massie said.

There are 16 Field Trips vans, and each has a capacity of up to seven people, Massie said.

The number of vans on the road can be scaled back during times of fewer riders, which will save costs versus having fixed routes run no matter what, Massie said.

How does the service work?

Field Trips will serve the entire city and will go up to three-fourths of a mile outside the city limits, Massie said.

To get a ride, users can use the app, visit the website or make a phone call. Users will enter or say where they’d like to be picked up and dropped off, then will meet their driver at a nearby pickup spot.

Vans will arrive within 20 minutes of being called and can be tracked on the app, Massie said.

“This has been very attractive to local employers. In fact, we even talked to some local employers that may even utilize this as a contract service in getting their employees to and from work,” Massie said.

Field Trips Assist can be booked the same way and can be scheduled up to seven days in advance. Wheelchair accessible vehicles will pick up riders at their door. Anyone using this service must first apply and be approved.

Those with mobility challenges who do not need wheelchair accessible vehicles can call customer support to ensure they are picked up at their door.

Riders traveling the same way will be paired with others through both services.

Agencies like the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services can buy bulk tickets for their clients, Massie said.

The app and call center can be accessed in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole.