Greater Springfield Partnership plans fireworks viewing party downtown

“This is an awesome celebration that for years was at the fairgrounds, and now we hope we can bring people downtown so they can shop, get a drink and enjoy what’s going on,” said John Kelly, GSP downtown events coordinator. “This will be a very family-friendly event.”

Similar to First Friday events downtown, merchants will offer food and drink discounts, including “designated outdoor refreshment area” specials. There will also be food trucks including Sweet Concessions and KONA Ice set up adjacent to National Road Commons.

Parking at the garage is also free and will likely fill up quickly. The music will go on until the fireworks end. Buck Creek Boom is organized by National Trail Parks and Recreation.

It will be a busy weekend for the GSP as it will also present the monthly First Friday downtown on Friday and the Springfield Farmers Market on Saturday morning.

“This is the kind of event making downtown vibrant,” he said.

For more information, go to the Visit Greater Springfield Facebook page.

More Fourth of July fireworks

New Carlisle fireworks celebration

New Carlisle will host its be hosting their annual Fourth of July fireworks on Saturday at Haddix Field, 434 N. Main St.

The celebration will begin at 9 p.m. and last for around an hour and a half.

The event will feature vendors serving food, as well as community activities, and the long-awaited fireworks, with some changes, New Carlisle City Manager Randy Bridge said.

For more information on the latest happenings in New Carlisle, visit its Facebook page or https://newcarlisle.net/.

Enon fireworks

Enon VFW Post 8437 is staging a big community celebration that will build up to the annual July 3 fireworks show.

A local band, named Termites the Infestation!, will provide music, with sound by Dan Maloon.

The First Mad River Light Artillery will have an historical presentation at 7 p.m. This group will be in Revolutionary War uniforms and be firing an exact replica of the bronze cannon that Col. George Rogers Clark had at the Battle of Peckuwe.

The FMRLA is affiliated with the Clark County Park District and the George Rogers Clark Heritage Association and the Fair at New Boston. A shot from the full-sized cannon will begin the fireworks show when it is dark enough.

Indian Lake Beach Spectacular and Fireworks show

The 2021 Indian Lake Beach Spectacular and Fireworks show is on for 10 p.m., Saturday, according to the Indian Lake Chamber Facebook page.

The $60,000 fireworks display will take place at 13156 OH-235 in Lakeview in Logan County.

Best locations to view the show include Old Field Beach, West Bank along State Route 235, South Bank along State Route, Leppich Field, Parking lots of Community Market and Lakeview Hardware, and anywhere on the lake as well.

“Tune your radios to 102.1 or 98.3 or WRPO the 3rd for Choreographed music to the show,’' according to the chamber Facebook page.

Indian Lake State Park employees, county law enforcement, local fire, and EMS will be present to monitor and patrol the event.

For more information, visit the Indian Lake Chamber page on Facebook.

Grimes Field Fourth of July celebration

The Grimes Flying Lab Foundation will host be hosting a Fourth of July celebration at Grimes Field.

This celebration will take place on Sunday at 1636 N. Main St. in Urbana.

Beginning at 4 p.m., if weather permits, The Grimes Flying Lab Aircraft will fly as usual to start the event. The Arts Council Band, the Shiffely Road Band, also will perform at 7 p.m.

A rotisserie chicken dinner will be served as drive-through carryout only. Signs for changing traffic will be in front of the airport. One entrance will be closed; one entrance will be exit only; and traffic will enter by northernmost lane, then pass by the original Grimes hangar to pick up dinner orders and then exit at the southernmost lane, which will be exit only.

The airport ramp will be open for the public to view the band and the fireworks. Safety cones and tape will mark areas. Police, fire and EMS personnel will be on site to assist.