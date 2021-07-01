New food comes to COHatch Springfield

The business name pays homage to the name of the original Market, as well as the owner of North High Brewing.

“We saw the unique opportunity to open another fun and exciting concept within the Market. And what other name to call it than ‘Myers Burgers & Wings’ to pay homage to all the history that the building has, as the building was originally ‘Myers Market.’ Also, one of the owners of North High Brewing is named Gavin Meyers, so we wanted to pay homage to both,” he said.

The restaurant’s logo, featuring the silhouette of a burger with a pair of wings, takes inspiration from the rock band, Van Halen, a favorite of Titus, clearly reflecting the creative approach to the business.

“We really wanted to offer a different experience, a different product that you couldn’t find at the Market, which was three things we do really well, which is cheeseburgers, chicken wings, and eventually soft-serve ice cream and milkshakes,” he said.

The ice cream and milkshake products will join the permanent menu by the end of July.

Titus says he is excited for the future of the restaurant, to both provide fun food for the community, and give employment opportunities.

Explore Bridgewater developer looking to build 258 more homes in Springfield

“The thing that got me most excited about Myers Burgers & Wings was that it’s contributing to the community, from a place where they can go and enjoy themselves, eat some great food,” Titus said. “The other thing I’m excited about is to employ more individuals within the Springfield community, and to just welcome more people to into our family.”

In spite of difficulties throughout the pandemic, successes are being seen for the business as it continues to grow.

“During COVID, we had 12 employees, and now we have over 100, so we’re growing exponentially, we’re growing very quickly, and we have a big family within the organization,” Titus said. “So it’s pretty cool to have more people be a part of this, which is what I get most excited about.”

For more information on the restaurant, visit their website at https://www.myersburgersandwings.com/.