Clark County health district hosting several COVID vaccine clinics weekly

Clinics are continuing as the Clark County Combined Health District works to get more people vaccinated.
The Clark County Combined Health District hosts several vaccine clinics a week.
There are multiple clinics scheduled throughout the rest of June and into July, and more could be added, according to the CCCHD website. Walk-ins are welcome.
Here is where you can find vaccine clinics in Clark County, according to the CCCHD calendar.
Thursday, June 24:
CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday. June 25:
Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, June 28:
CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29:
CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Moderna will be the only vaccine available at this clinic).
Wednesday, June 30:
CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Thursday, July 1:
CCCHD, 529 E. Home Road, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, July 2:
Southern Village, 1209-3 Sunset Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Clark County had 14,240 cases and 306 deaths of the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
As of Wednesday, 57,377 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. Almost 43% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot. Almost 40% has been fully vaccinated.