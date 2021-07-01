Developer seeks to build 160 homes in Mad River Twp.

Baer said that a drainage issue was created when a housing development in the area was built there decades ago and infrastructure was not created to address that issue. He said by developing the more than 40 acres nearby, that issue would be addressed as the proper infrastructure would be built.

Baer added that a new development in the area was not feasible in the past due to housing demand concerns. However, in recent years there has been a demand for more homes in Clark County as demand has outpaced housing stock.

Hillside Creek Farms has been working on plans regarding the new housing subdivision in Mad River Township since last year and the company is still early in the process.

A request to rezone the 42 acres of property that the homes would be built on was approved by Clark County Commissioners during a public meeting on Monday. The rezoning was passed by a 2 to 1 vote. As a result, the property will change from an agricultural district and a rural residence district to a planned district residential.

Some residents in the community have voiced concerns that the project may contribute to existing drainage issues. Another concern regards fears of increased traffic in the area and how traffic flow would be impacted by the addition of more than 160 new homes.

Some of those concerns were voiced during the meeting on Monday.

The property, in which the new development would occur, is located in both Enon and Mad River Township.

“My take on this whole thing is that Enon is a terrific community that people are itching to buy homes in and there are a limited number of homes available in that community,” said Clark County Commissioner Melanie Flax Wilt, who voted in favor of the rezoning.

Baer said that the next step is to go through the engineering process before future plans can be approved by county commissioners. He said the goal is to start the construction by early next year. The project is expected to take three years to complete.

By the numbers

160: Number of homes in proposed Mad River Twp. subdivision

42: Size in acreage of the proposed development

3: Number of years it will take to complete the project