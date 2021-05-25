An Amtrak stop in Springfield: What do residents think?

“Everytime this is asked and brought up for discussion, my family and I always say YES to Amtrack!” Daneen Mowery-Maughmer commented, “Used it weekly when I lived in California. It is a great service and fun way to travel.”

“I would love to go to a sporting event, Reds, Bengals, Clippers, Blue Jackets, Crew, and not have to wear my car down more to do it,” commented Ed Meier.

“This would be a fantastic addition to Springfield,” Jordan Stacy Conye commented.

“I love it. I’d love to see it come through,” commented Shane Roth.

Others shared their thoughts on additional benefits of adding the rail system to the area.

“I would [hope] some day to connect to the western routes or if they connect with the Canadian rail system for transcontinental excursions. Customer service 100x better than airlines and 1000x more scenic,” commented Scott Lawerence.

“If it were possible to ride instead of commuting everyday I would be into it,” Tyler Beal commented.

Some residents also expressed concern or annoyance over whether or not Amtrak would or could actually be added to the area.

“Yes, but they keep saying they are bringing Amtrak and it never happens,” Theresa Mills commented in response to the Facebook post. “I have been to a couple if meetings since the early 90′s. I will be (too) old to travel by time it happens.”

“Amtrak is like the post office. It can not operate without the constant subsidy from the government (you and me). Can we afford it? Research before making up your mind,” commented Glenn W. Rathmell.

Yet, most residents responded positively to the proposed question on the post: “Would you ride if the stop were added?”

“I would for sure,” Jennipher Jo commented.

“In a heartbeat!” Rebecca Kenton Pyle.

The 3-C+D route would offer three daily roundtrips, carrying an estimated 400,000 to 500,000 passengers annually, and the annual economic impact of the new service could be nearly $130 million, said Stephen Gardner, Amtrak’s president. It would stretch about 250 miles and connect Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, as well as Springfield, Delaware, Crestline and Sharonville.

“Ohio deserves energy-efficient, world-class intercity passenger rail service, and it is possible. It is within reach,” said Springfield city manager Bryan Heck.