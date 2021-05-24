Gordon Food Service looks to fill jobs in Springfield

The company is currently looking to fill a number of positions in Springfield. However, the exact number of new employees it is looking to hire was not released by the company.

Current job openings at the Springfield facility include selectors, packers, freight handlers, and regional route delivery drivers for its warehouse and transportation departments.

Wages for the warehouse roles average between $17.64 and $18.24 per hour. Transportation wages at the company vary and an exact range was not provided to this news organization by Gordon Food Service.

Representatives of the company said in the news release that the foodservice distributor offers an array of benefits such as comprehensive medical and dental coverage, profit sharing, retirement savings match and bonuses.

“We serve our customers so they can provide a great experience and memories for their guests, residents, patients and students,” said Kevin Kolenda, the general manager of the Springfield distribution center.

“And we serve our communities as we do our part to create a great environment for families to thrive. As this family-owned company continues to grow, we are looking for new team members that share a passion to serve that mission,” Kolenda added.