Clark State to return to regular operations

Clark State College will shift to regular operations on June 1 after using modified operations for over a year.
The college has been using modified operations since March 2020 when students transitioned to distance learning following the guidance of Gov. Mike DeWine in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
“Clark State has remained consistent at keeping the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students at the forefront of every decision made during the pandemic,” Dr. Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said in a news release. “We have worked collaboratively in all areas of the college to ensure that all information is shared and discussed so we can make informed decisions that will allow us to stay safe, support students and continue our great work of teaching and learning.”
Summer semester starts June 1, and Hunter said the option is available for students to choose to remain virtual, but they need to communicate with their faculty members, the release stated.
The college has provided faculty and staff with resources to make the transition back to regular operations easier and more efficient, including a telecommuting policy and procedure, a return to campus daily health checklist and safety guidelines.
According to the release, the return to campus is focused on the health and safety of students, employees and visitors; supporting student learning and operations; and providing access to services for students, visitors and community members.
“It is Clark State’s goal to begin safely, carefully and intentionally bringing back in-person services to students and community members as appropriate,” said President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin. “Clark State has been consistent and communicative in our response to COVID-19, and we have focused on the health, wellness and safety of our students, employees and community members throughout the pandemic.”
The college will not require fully vaccinated faculty, staff, students or visitors to wear masks, which applies at the main campus and satellite locations, the release stated.
Blondin said the college will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and the health orders issued by the state.
Wittenberg University will still require all on campus to wear a mask and social distance during the summer semester, which began on May 17, according to the school’s COVID Response Team (CRT).
“For now, our COVID health and safety protocols will remain in place,” the CRT stated. “With summer upon us, we are relaxing the rule regarding wearing masks outdoors. Masks may be removed outside provided proper social distance is maintained while on the Wittenberg campus.”
The protocols include wearing a mask at all times except when in a personal space, maintaining proper social distancing, and practicing routine handwashing and sanitizing.
“We would like to reiterate that the expiration of the Gov. DeWine’s public health orders does not mean it’s okay for everyone to depart from campus policies and protocols – it only means that the university is no longer being “ordered” to use these mitigation strategies,” the CRT stated.
The CRT said the university will be able to relax more protocols if more members of the campus are getting vaccinated. Those that get vaccinated must report their vaccination on the returning student housing portal or incoming student admission portal.
The university expects to provide more guidance in July for fall semester.