Clark State to return to regular operations

Adalay Yearby, a nursing student at Clark State College, gives Amanda Kothman a COVID vaccine injection in April at a clinic on the Leffel Lane campus. The college will return to regular operations starting June 1. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

According to the release, the return to campus is focused on the health and safety of students, employees and visitors; supporting student learning and operations; and providing access to services for students, visitors and community members.

“It is Clark State’s goal to begin safely, carefully and intentionally bringing back in-person services to students and community members as appropriate,” said President Dr. Jo Alice Blondin. “Clark State has been consistent and communicative in our response to COVID-19, and we have focused on the health, wellness and safety of our students, employees and community members throughout the pandemic.”

The college will not require fully vaccinated faculty, staff, students or visitors to wear masks, which applies at the main campus and satellite locations, the release stated.

Blondin said the college will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and the health orders issued by the state.

Wittenberg University will still require all on campus to wear a mask and social distance during the summer semester, which began on May 17, according to the school’s COVID Response Team (CRT).

“For now, our COVID health and safety protocols will remain in place,” the CRT stated. “With summer upon us, we are relaxing the rule regarding wearing masks outdoors. Masks may be removed outside provided proper social distance is maintained while on the Wittenberg campus.”

The protocols include wearing a mask at all times except when in a personal space, maintaining proper social distancing, and practicing routine handwashing and sanitizing.

“We would like to reiterate that the expiration of the Gov. DeWine’s public health orders does not mean it’s okay for everyone to depart from campus policies and protocols – it only means that the university is no longer being “ordered” to use these mitigation strategies,” the CRT stated.

The CRT said the university will be able to relax more protocols if more members of the campus are getting vaccinated. Those that get vaccinated must report their vaccination on the returning student housing portal or incoming student admission portal.

The university expects to provide more guidance in July for fall semester.