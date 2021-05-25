Springfield city commission to discuss electric scooters, infrastructure project contract

That includes requiring any businesses that seek to operate a shared electric scooter program within Springfield to first enter into an Electric Scooter Use agreement with the city.

Another first reading will be conducted on an ordinance that if passed will authorize the Springfield City Manager to enter into a contract with Peterson Construction Company for the Primary Effluent Pumps Replacement and Electrical Upgrades Project for an amount not to exceed $6,477,000.

Springfield commissioners will also be asked to look at an ordinance, if passed, would amend its Mow to Own program. That amendment would enable city staff to record the property deed on behalf of the participant.

Commissioners will be asked to vote on those ordinances at their next public meeting on June 8.