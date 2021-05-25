Springfield city commission to discuss electric scooters, infrastructure project contract

Springfield City commissioners will be asked to review an ordinance that pertains to electric scooters within city limits as well as another that will authorize a contract related to an upcoming infrastructure project.
Those ordinances are slated to come before officials during their public meeting Tuesday at the City Commission Forum at Springfield City Hall.
That meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m., following a work session pertaining to alternative energy solutions, according to a copy of the meeting’s agenda.
Springfield commissioners will be asked to conduct a first reading for an amendment to the Codified Ordinances of the City of Springfield.
The goal is to enact a new chapter within those ordinances that will establish rules and regulations governing the operation of shared electric scooters and their providers in the city.
That includes requiring any businesses that seek to operate a shared electric scooter program within Springfield to first enter into an Electric Scooter Use agreement with the city.
Another first reading will be conducted on an ordinance that if passed will authorize the Springfield City Manager to enter into a contract with Peterson Construction Company for the Primary Effluent Pumps Replacement and Electrical Upgrades Project for an amount not to exceed $6,477,000.
Springfield commissioners will also be asked to look at an ordinance, if passed, would amend its Mow to Own program. That amendment would enable city staff to record the property deed on behalf of the participant.
Commissioners will be asked to vote on those ordinances at their next public meeting on June 8.