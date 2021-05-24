springfield-news-sun logo
Clark, Champaign school district COVID-19 cases remain steady

Dr. John Dobson gives Carsen Williams, 13, his COVID vaccination Wednesday during the COVID clinic at Tecumseh High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Dr. John Dobson gives Carsen Williams, 13, his COVID vaccination Wednesday during the COVID clinic at Tecumseh High School. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

By Brooke Spurlock

Seven Clark County school districts and zero in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 17 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of May 11-17, a two case decrease from the previous week’s total of 19.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 1 student

Cliff Park High School: 1 student

Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student

Greenon: 1 student

Northeastern: 6 students, 1 staff

Springfield: 4 students, 1 staff

Springfield-Clark County: 1 student

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from May 11-17.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.

