Clark, Champaign school district COVID-19 cases remain steady

Seven Clark County school districts and zero in Champaign County reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 17 student and staff cases were reported between the counties Thursday for the week of May 11-17, a two case decrease from the previous week’s total of 19.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are:
Clark-Shawnee: 1 student
Cliff Park High School: 1 student
Global Impact STEM Academy: 1 student
Greenon: 1 student
Northeastern: 6 students, 1 staff
Springfield: 4 students, 1 staff
Springfield-Clark County: 1 student
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from May 11-17.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated every Thursday.