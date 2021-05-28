6 things to do during Memorial Day weekend in Clark, Champaign counties

The parade will begin around 9 a.m. at 618 N. Plum Street, following to W. McCreight Avenue, and up Fountain Avenue.

For more information, please visit the parade’s Facebook page.

Enon Memorial Day Parade

The Enon Memorial Day Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The parade route will begin at Indian Valley School and end at the Enon Cemetery.

For more information, please visit the Village of Enon Ohio Facebook page.

Pleasant Township Memorial Day Parade

The Pleasant Township Memorial Day Parade will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The parade will take place in Catawba.

For more information, please visit the parade’s Facebook page.

2. See Dave Chappelle live

Stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle will be performing live in Yellow Springs this weekend.

Chappelle will be performing at 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

The performance venue is at Wirrig Pavilion at Meredith Road.

Tickets are available for purchase online.

3. Try a meal from a food truck

If you’re looking to try food from different food trucks in the area, two of the area’s many food trucks will be making themselves available as the Memorial Day weekend rolls out.

World Piece Food Truck

The World Piece Food Truck will be serving food at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company on Sunday.

The truck will be open for serving orders from 3 to 8 p.m. at 102 W Columbia St in Springfield.

World Piece Food Truck is a Dayton-based food business specializing in what they call “A taste of the world one bite at a time.”

For more information, visit their Facebook page, or visit their website https://worldpiece.net/ for their full menu.

Mom Andrasik’s Food Truck

The Mom Andrasik’s Food Truck will be serving food at Scout’s Cafe on Memorial Day.

They will be open at 4 p.m. at 1399 Moorefield Road in Springfield.

The food truck specializes in authentic Hungarian Cabbage Rolls, with a recipe passed down through generations.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page.

4. Visit the Champaign County Farmer’s Market

The Champaign County Farmer’s Market will be open Saturday morning 9 a.m. to noon.

The market will be at E. Market Street in Urbana.

Items sold will include locally grown fresh produce, homemade merchandise, and baked goods.

For more information about the market, visit the market’s Facebook page.

5. Carnival rides at Young’s Dairy

Young’s Dairy will be having carnival rides to celebrate Memorial Day weekend with families.

Carnival rides will be located at the gravel lot north of their dairy store.

Single tickets cost $1.25 each, or $20 for 20 tickets. The number of tickets required per ride varies.

An all-day pass is available for $20.

The carnival will be open 3 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

For more information, please visit the Young’s Dairy Facebook page.

6. Go to the Springfield Swap Meet

The 35th spring season Springfield Swap meet will take place at the Clark County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The meet will take place starting at 8 a.m. Friday and ending 5 p.m. Sunday at 4401 S Charleston Pike.

Kil-Kare Raceway and Cars & Parts Springfield Swap Meet are presenting a Vintage Racing Exhibit, featuring vintage race cars, old-time racers, memorabilia, and more. The focus of this exhibit will be old-time racing which took place in the Midwestern USA.

For more information, please visit http://www.springfieldswapmeet.com/index.html.