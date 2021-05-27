Still a time to be careful, but also have fun as parades and more this Memorial Day weekend

Now that Memorial Flags have been placed by volunteers at all our local cemeteries, it is time for the parades, ceremonies, celebrations and the beginning of the summer season.

This huge holiday weekend begins with the official opening of the New Carlisle pool on Friday. There was a very well attended preview day last Sunday. Season tickets are still on sale and might be a good idea if the heat of this week is any indication of the summer.

The Memorial Banners went up on the streets of North Hampton this week, so all is ready for the weekend. North Hampton has the honor of having the first parade on Saturday at 3 p.m.

“We are all excited. We think that after this past year, this parade is wanted and needed,” said Bobbie Funderburg. She and Dawn Weeks are organizers of the event this year.

According to Funderburg, the “parade will line up at the south end of the village (South Main). It will turn (right) east on 41, turn left on Woodlawn, left on First, left on Main and right on 41 headed west to the park.”

The Northwestern High School band is scheduled to be in the parade but if it rains Friday evening and graduation is delayed they may be at graduation instead.

The annual Ice Cream Social is scheduled right after the parade at the Pike Township Fire Association 8440 Troy Road.

Tremont City will have a parade on Sunday at 11 a.m.

According to their Facebook page, this will be a special memorial for David Bauer. Bauer was a member of the local chapter of the Purple Heart Association and was instrumental in Tremont City’s becoming a Purple Heart Village. Be sure to check out the improvements that have been made at the Veterans’ Memorial and pay your respects.

Enon’s parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday. It begins at Indian Valley School and proceeds down Xenia Avenue to the one stoplight and turns right onto Main Street. The parade ends at the cemetery.

The traditional Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Enon Cemetery immediately after the parade.

Then of course on Monday, the official Memorial Day, the huge Springfield Parade will happen.

Meanwhile on the south edge of the county, Young’s Jersey Dairy is planning a big Memorial Day weekend event featuring amusement rides. This begins Thursday at 3 p.m. and goes to Monday evening.

Take time this weekend to remember those who died fighting for our freedom. It is also an appropriate time to visit the graves of loved ones and also remember those we lost during the pandemic.

Like I said at the beginning, the pandemic is not over yet. While the restrictions on some of us who have been immunized have been mostly lifted, others still have to use precautions like masks and distancing. However it is getting better. Be optimistic.

Keeping distance at a parade should be easy, unless the crowd is really gigantic. Find a place that is not crowded to plant your chairs. Some places still require masks too, but things are opening up more each week. Hooray.

Before long we will all be free of this pandemic and that will be the time to fully celebrate. Until then, keep on keeping on and respecting the needs of those around you.