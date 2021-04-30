6 attractions to lure you out this weekend in Clark and Champaign counties

Vendors will be selling local crafts and farm goods. Food trucks will also be at the corner of Chillicothe Street and Jamestown Street.

COVID 19 restrictions and social distancing will be observed.

For more information about the Market, visit their Facebook page.

Garden and Plant Sell-A-Bration

Snyder Park Garden and Arboretum will be hosting the Garden and Plant Sell-A-Bration on Saturday.

The event, sponsored by The Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County, is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1900 Park Street in Springfield.

Items sold will include perennials, annuals, herbs and vegetables. All proceeds go to Snyder Park Garden and Arboretum.

Food trucks will also be at the venue.

COVID-19 guidelines will be observed and masks will be required.

Fields & Flowers Marketplace

The Fields & Flowers Marketplace will be open Saturday and Sunday.

The Marketplace will take place at the Clark County Fairgrounds at 4401 South Charleston Pike in Springfield.

It will be open Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $2 as a donation to the Gifts with Grace Charity.

Over 95 booths featuring homemade and handmade merchandise will be on site. Ron’s Holy Smokin’ BBQ food truck will also be at the venue serving up pulled pork and other items.

Champaign County Farmers Market

Saturday marks the first day of the Champaign County Farmers Market season.

The Market will be open 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 123 East Market Street in Urbana.

Vendors will be selling local grown fresh produce, jewelry and more during the event.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market

The Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market will take place at the Champaign County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The event will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 384 Park Avenue in Urbana.

The Urbana Antique Show & Flea Market will be held the first weekend of every month except August.

For more information, visit their Facebook page.

Buckeye Equestrian Show

The Buckeye Equestrian Events Open Horse Show will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Champions Center at 4122 Laybourne Road in Springfield.

The Indoor Arena event begins at 8 a.m. on both days.

For more information, visit https://www.buckeyeequestrianevents.com/dressageschoolingshow .