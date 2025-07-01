Breaking: Senate passes Trump’s big tax breaks and spending cuts bill as Vance breaks a 50-50 tie

Springfield man indicted for non-injury May shooting dispute

A Springfield police officer crosses East North Street on Monday, May 12, 2025. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

A Springfield police officer crosses East North Street on Monday, May 12, 2025. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF
News
By
17 minutes ago
X

A Springfield man was indicted this week on charges relating to a non-injury shooting in the southwest part of the city in May.

Bradley Trent, 32, faces charges of first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felonious assault, third-degree felony discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and third-degree felony tampering with evidence. The shooting, in which no one was hit, is believed to have resulted from a dispute between a man’s girlfriend and ex-girlfriend.

The indictment in Clark County Common Pleas Court follows a May 10 shooting in the 200-300 block of West Grand Avenue, where witnesses told police that Trent got out of a silver GMC Yukon near a home on the street and shot a silver and black pistol down the roadway to the west, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police found a Toyota’s windshield was shot while parked in front of the home.

Witnesses described the shooter as wearing a black hoodie, long white shorts, a red mark and black and white Air Jordans. A witness identified Trent, according to court records.

Police said the victim’s ex-girlfriend is Trent’s relative and “he chose to open fire on ... and the passengers in his vehicle, including the victim’s current girlfriend,” according to court records. One of the passengers returned fire and left the scene, calling the police when he arrived home.

The victim and his girlfriend identified Trent as the shooter.

Trent was arrested on unrelated charges shortly after the May 10 incident and allegedly had a .40 caliber pistol matching the description of the shooting.

In Other News
1
Enon Independence Day celebration features fireworks display, parade
2
Ringing in July 4th with fireworks? Ohio allows it, but many area...
3
Thousands to attend this year’s Summer Music Games: What to expect
4
New Springfield transportation system delayed; drivers, riders share...
5
Mercy Health REACH Services celebrates 30 years of helping Clark...

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.