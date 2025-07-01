Springfield man indicted for non-injury May shooting dispute

The indictment in Clark County Common Pleas Court follows a May 10 shooting in the 200-300 block of West Grand Avenue, where witnesses told police that Trent got out of a silver GMC Yukon near a home on the street and shot a silver and black pistol down the roadway to the west, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police found a Toyota’s windshield was shot while parked in front of the home.

Witnesses described the shooter as wearing a black hoodie, long white shorts, a red mark and black and white Air Jordans. A witness identified Trent, according to court records.

Police said the victim’s ex-girlfriend is Trent’s relative and “he chose to open fire on ... and the passengers in his vehicle, including the victim’s current girlfriend,” according to court records. One of the passengers returned fire and left the scene, calling the police when he arrived home.

The victim and his girlfriend identified Trent as the shooter.

Trent was arrested on unrelated charges shortly after the May 10 incident and allegedly had a .40 caliber pistol matching the description of the shooting.