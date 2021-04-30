X

Enon Food Mart is asking voters to allow it to sell alcohol on Sundays

By Hasan Karim

Voters in Mad River Township will be asked during Tuesday’s election to allow a local establishment to sell wine and mixed alcoholic beverages on Sunday.

The Enon Food Mart, at 6875 Dayton Springfield Road in Mad River Township, sells alcohol six days a week. However, it is looking to get state permission to also sell those drinks on Sunday.

According to Ohio law, residents must vote in order for establishments such as the food mart to sell alcohol on Sunday. The process can be long and if the issue passes, it could take 6 to 8 weeks for the food mart to receive the permit.

Narinder Tatla, who owns the Enon Food Mart, said there is usually a high customer demand for alcoholic beverages over the weekend and many customers have inquired about purchasing alcohol on Sundays.

Currently the establishment cannot sell alcoholic beverages on that day. A change would aid business and meet customer demand, Tatla said.

Bob Young, with Young Independent Consulting, said a petition had to be circulated in the area before the issue could be placed on the ballot.

The consulting firm is working with Enon Food Mart for the purposes of obtaining the permit. Young said there are other establishments in the area that have a permit to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Voters in Mad River Township will also be asked to vote on two property tax renewals.

One will be a five-year, 0.80-mill property tax levy that will provide funding for “protection against fire, maintenance of apparatus and appliances, buildings and sites for apparatus and appliance,” according to the levy’s description on the Clark County Board of Election’s website.

The second levy will be a five-year, 1-mill property tax levy that will provide funding for ambulance services and emergency medical services.

