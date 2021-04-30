Enon Food Mart is asking voters to allow it to sell alcohol on Sundays

Bob Young, with Young Independent Consulting, said a petition had to be circulated in the area before the issue could be placed on the ballot.

The consulting firm is working with Enon Food Mart for the purposes of obtaining the permit. Young said there are other establishments in the area that have a permit to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Voters in Mad River Township will also be asked to vote on two property tax renewals.

One will be a five-year, 0.80-mill property tax levy that will provide funding for “protection against fire, maintenance of apparatus and appliances, buildings and sites for apparatus and appliance,” according to the levy’s description on the Clark County Board of Election’s website.

The second levy will be a five-year, 1-mill property tax levy that will provide funding for ambulance services and emergency medical services.